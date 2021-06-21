Car rolls into river and sinks after brake fails

A CAR sank to the bottom of the River Thames in Henley after falling in, writes James Burton.

The Volkswagen Passat, which was unoccupied, rolled off the riverbank at the Hobbs of Henley boatyard, off Wargrave Road, at about 11am on Thursday last week.

It’s understood that the vehicle’s owner works for one of the companies operating at the site and that the car’s electronic handbrake, which was supposed to engage automatically, failed.

The vehicle drifted a short distance downstream towards Henley Bridge while rapidly filling with water which triggered its automatic windscreen wipers.

It sank to the riverbed nose-first, with the wiper blades still moving, off the grounds of the Eyot Centre next door.

Henley resident Colin Allum, who was walking along the towpath on the opposite bank, was alerted by the sound of the splash and took photographs on his mobile phone.

Mr Allum said: “I presume somebody had parked it and there was some kind of problem with the handbrake. There was no one inside but there was a good deal of head-scratching going on [at the boatyard].

“Some people managed to get a boat and a rope but by that stage it was too late. It all happened in about three or four minutes.

“The water got into the engine compartment, then the car and that was it — glug, glug, glug.”

The site where the vehicle sank was marked out with warning buoys and a contractor will be hired to pull it out with a crane. A diver will be needed to attach a strap to it.

The site was purchased from Hobbs last year by businessman Adam Toop, who intends to exhibit the Rose Toop vintage boat collection inside the main building.

Hobbs still leases part of the site, from which the vehicle is believed to have rolled, for its covered boat storage services. Hobbs, Mr Toop and the car owner all declined to comment.