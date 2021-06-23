Lloyds Bank to shut Henley branch

LLOYDS Bank in Henley is to shut by the end of this year.

The branch in Reading Road is one of 29 which are lined up for closure between September and November along with 15 branches of the Halifax building society, which is also part of the Lloyds Banking Group.

Lloyds' retail director Vim Mary says the 44 outlets have seen “significantly fewer transactions” over the past five years and it wants to increase the number of people using its online banking services.

The group, which shut a further 56 branches in March and April this year, says most of the latest closures are in towns or cities with another branch very close by. From November, Henley's nearest alternatives will be in Wallingford, Reading and Marlow.

Henley's branch of Halifax, which was in Bell Street, shut in June 2019 due to falling customer numbers.

The Lloyds Bank in Bridge Street, Caversham, shut in 2016 and the TSB bank in Goring high street, formerly Lloyds TSB, closed a year later.