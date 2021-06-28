Monday, 28 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rain stops play

NOT all Henley town councillors were disappointed when their annual match against members of the town’s bowls club was cancelled due to bad weather. The eight-strong team enjoyed drinks at the clubhouse at the Leichlingen Pavilion at Mill Meadows on Thursday last week before being sent home when the heavens opened. Not bad for an evening’s work.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33