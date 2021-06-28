Rain stops play

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
NOT all Henley town councillors were disappointed when their annual match against members of the town’s bowls club was cancelled due to bad weather. The eight-strong team enjoyed drinks at the clubhouse at the Leichlingen Pavilion at Mill Meadows on Thursday last week before being sent home when the heavens opened. Not bad for an evening’s work.
28 June 2021
More News:
Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Musician and choir director honoured by Queen dies at 90
A MUSICIAN and conductor from Sonning Common has ... [more]
Vegan takeaway meals on offer from restaurant
LOVERS of late-night kebabs or meat-feast pizzas ... [more]
POLL: Have your say