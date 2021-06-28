New information board unveiled at historic property

A NEW information board has been unveiled to explain the history of the Chantry House in Henley.

It was unveiled by Mayor Sarah Miller on the churchyard side of the Grade I listed building in Hart Street on Wednesday last week.

It has replaced one which was mounted on the side of the building, which is situated between St Mary’s Church in Hart Street and the courtyard of the former Red Lion Hotel in Thames Side, and was no longer legible.

The board, which cost £1,215, was researched by Viv Greenwood, a member of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, and paid for by the town council. It was designed and created by Mark Baker of Seven Design Associates, of Wantage.

Mrs Greenwood said: “Everyone loves this building and it’s great to honour its history.”

The Chantry House was built in 1461 and is one of Henley’s oldest buildings.

It is believed the building was a hall where merchants traded and stored their goods.

The riverside location was perfect for sellers to load goods on to boats heading downstream to London.

It is believed the ground floor of the building, which is accessible only from Thames Side, was an open sheltered area for goods while the floor above, facing the town centre, was a trading floor accessed through an ornately-carved doorway.

The Henley Bridge of that time had lower arches so with the Chantry House being immediately downstream, boats didn’t have to squeeze under them.

The River Thames was also wider then, so the hall would have been nearer the water.

By 1552 it was being used as a school. The Red Lion began taking over in stages in the 1770s and in 1923 it was sold again for use as a parish room. In the Twenties, the building was christened the Chantry House, a name usually given to lodgings for “chantry” or assistant priests.

The board is the sixth to be installed in the town, The other five honour Humphrey Gainsborough, an engineer and inventor, the Makins family, Henley Bridge, the obelisk and Jan Siberechts’ 1698 painting of Henley seen from Wargrave Road.

Henley’s oldest buildings include the Old Bell pub in Bell Street, which was built in 1325, and the former Old Broad Gates Inn in Upper Market Place, which was built in 1353. Both are Grade II listed.