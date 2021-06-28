Physio now caring for minds as well as bodies

A PHYSIOTHERAPY clinic in Henley is now helping its customers with their mental health too.

Active VIII in West Lane has expanded its services to help people who have been affected emotionally by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

Its new “centre of wellbeing” offers yoga and Pilates for groups of up to four as well as life coaching in which participants are trained to speak to themselves in a more encouraging way. The centre also offers private blood tests conducted by NHS doctors, intravenous infusions of vitamins and facial beauty treatments including botox and fillers.

Sarah Roberts, Active VIII’s clinical director and co-founder, says she decided to expand the business because many peoplehd found the past year stressful.

She said: “I’m passionate about this because the pandemic has made us realise that we should be taking care of our mental health as much as we look after our bodies. It has taken a massive toll on our mental wellbeing and I realised that my patients wanted to see the light at the end of the tunnel and start looking after themselves.

“After 18 months in lockdown, people are starting to realise that they’ve been putting some problems off for too long and now is the time to address them.

“We’re thrilled that we can now offer the whole spectrum of mental, physical and spiritual disciplines to help our clients to rebuild their lives.”