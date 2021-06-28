Dead cyclist identified

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
Monday, 28 June 2021
A CYCLIST who died in a collision with a van has been named.
Saliya Jayaratne, of Phyllis Court Drive, Henley, was riding along the A4130 between Lower Assendon and Bix when the incident happened at about 8.15pm on June 13.
Mr Jayaratne, 45, and the van driver were travelling towards Bix on the dual carriageway.
An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned by the Oxfordshire coroner on Tuesday.
The van driver, a 57-year-old man from Wallingford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and driving while unfit through drugs. He was released by Thames Valley Police under investigation.
28 June 2021
