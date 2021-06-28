Car recovered

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.
Monday, 28 June 2021
A CAR which sank to the bottom of the Thames in Henley has been fished out.
The Volkswagen Passat, which rolled off the riverbank at the Hobbs of Henley boatyard off Wargrave Road on June 11, was recovered using a crane on Friday.
It’s understood that the recovery contractor was hired by the owner’s insurers, who declared the car a write-off.
28 June 2021
