Monday, 28 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Car recovered

A CAR which sank to the bottom of the Thames in Henley has been fished out.

The Volkswagen Passat, which rolled off the riverbank at the Hobbs of Henley boatyard off Wargrave Road on June 11, was recovered using a crane on Friday.

It’s understood that the recovery contractor was hired by the owner’s insurers, who declared the car a write-off.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33