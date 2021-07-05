Monday, 05 July 2021

Trinity lead the pack

NICK BIRNEY racked up the highest break of the evening on Monday night to help his Trinity B side win.

He hit a score of 67 as his side dispatched Trinity A 6-1 in the Henley and District Snooker League.

The result means the side is now on 28 points, three clear of second-placed Crucible. Meanwhile, Trinity C were on the wrong end of a 7-0 defeat.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 5, 28 points; 2 Crucible, 6, 25; 3 Salisbury A, 5, 23; 4 Salisbury C, 6, 22; 5 Twyford, 6, 20; 6 Trinity A, 5, 19; 7 Trinity D, 5, 19; 8 Earley B, 5, 18; 9 Tilehurst BL, 6, 14; 10 Trinity C, 5, 13; 11 Park Institute, 6,9.

