Borlase Golf Day 2021

HELD in glorious sunshine at Henley Golf Club on June 9, the 18th annual Borlase Golf Day took place with a slightly altered format in order to comply with coronavirus regulations.

About 100 players took part in this popular charity event, which raises more than £4,000 every year for Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School hockey club at Marlow Sports Club.

Nathan Monk, director of hockey at Borlase and a keen golfer, said: “Without Marlow Sports Club, the school wouldn’t be able to provide the vast range of sporting opportunities that we can currently offer our students.

“About 500 students use the facilities on a weekly basis and 300 of those are members of Borlase Hockey, which has had recent success both regionally and nationally.

“It was thanks to Sally Woolven, the fantastic Friends of Borlase Hockey group and all the generous golfers that we are able to continue to use the facilities through the money raised at the Borlase Golf Day.”

FYM United, a team of past Borlase international hockey players, won the event for the second time with a score of 92 points (best two scores counting out of a team of four players), very closely followed by the Medmenham Cricket Team with a score of 91 points.

Andrew Wallace won nearest the pin and Brenda Hanna, from Harleyford Golf Club, won the gambling hole.

The event was set up more than 25 years ago at Danesfield School and as parents and pupils moved on to secondary schools in the local area the golf day moved too.

Premier Financial Management, based in Marlow, is the event’s main sponsor with many other local businesses either sponsoring holes or supporting the raffle with Hawkinsport sponsoring all the trophies.

Event organiser Sally Woolven said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports the event each year, both players and sponsors, and it was particularly pleasing to welcome new Borlase parents and their friends this time.

“The glorious weather always helps to make the day a success.”

Sally Woolven