Extension opposed

PLANS for an extension to a house in King’s Road, Henley, have been opposed by town councillors due to concerns about the impact on neighbours.

Bob Fiander has asked South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission to demolish his existing rear extension and build a new full-width ground floor extension. There would also be an extension to part of the first floor.

The application says similar permission has been granted previously for other properties in King’s Road.

It says: “This proposed work will preserve, protect and enhance the house... without compromising the historic fabric of the house or its setting. We believe this development will enhance the local character and is in keeping with the area.

“The ground floor extension roof height will remain the same, with low eaves towards the neighbouring property, causing no loss of light. There are no windows facing the neighbouring properties.”

The Henley Society, a conservation body, objected, saying it was worried about the neighbours, particularly through shading.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended refusal on the casting vote of chairwoman Michelle Thomas after members were divided with three votes each.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak proposed approval, saying the issues between neighbours could be overcome amicably and this type of extension was common.

But Councillors Kellie Hinton and Donna Crook said the extension could cause a loss of light and privacy.