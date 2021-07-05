Monday, 05 July 2021

Bridge tidy

OVERGROWN vegetation at the railway bridge in Mill Lane, Henley, is to be cut back.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has agreed to carry out the work at the request of the Henley Society, a conservation group.

A pavement in New Street with a similar problem will also be tackled.

