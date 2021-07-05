Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Clarification

A REPORT in last week’s Henley Standard about the expansion of the Active VIII physiotherapy clinic in Henley should have made it clear that some of the new services are offered by Alchemy by Effect Doctors, which is run by Alex Dadley and Colette Moran.

We’re happy to clarify this and apologise for any confusion caused.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33