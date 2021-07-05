Monday, 05 July 2021

Costly visit

A MAN who defied a closure order has been told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Abdul Kashim, 38, of Reading Road, Henley, visited a property in Alpha Street, Slough, which was subject to a closure order.

He denied the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court in January but was found guilty after a hearing at the same court on June 16.

He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a surcharge of £95.

