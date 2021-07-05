NHS tribute

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Monday, 05 July 2021
A TWO-minute silence will be held in Henley on Monday as part of NHS Day.
It will take place outside the town hall at 11am and a bugler will sound the Last Post and Reveille.
The day marks the 73rd birthday of the NHS.
