Christopher Reeves — June 17, 1951-June 12, 2021

A FORMER player and enthusiastic supporter of Henley Rugby Club has died just five days before his 70th birthday.

Christopher Reeves, from Northend, passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on June 12 following a battle with stomach cancer and related health issues.

A fourth-generation resident of Henley, Mr Reeves was born at Townlands Hospital to Beryl and Peter Reeves and grew up in the town with his brother Richard.

He attended Henley Grammar School in Deanfield Avenue and later returned as a governor after it had become The Henley College.

Mr Reeves met his wife Anne, née Kennedy, in November 1973 and they were married in her native Vancouver in August 1976, embarking on 45 years of love and adventure.

They divided their time between their home and another house in Wimbledon and would also spend some time in Canada every year.

Mr Reeves, who was known to friends as Reevers, trained in chemistry and spent his early career in pollution control.

He initially worked for the British Airports Authority before setting up CPA Laboratories, an asbestos consultancy, in 1979.

The firm, which staff joked stood for “Chris’s Private Army” was sold to Microbac, an American company, after 10 years and expanded into microbiological testing.

Mr Reeves bought back the company for just £1 three years later, when Microbac abandoned its UK investments.

CPA was sold a second time, very profitably, to the French firm Eurofins Scientific following its successes in food safety testing.

Mr Reeves remained a working director until 2003 but often remarked that he would never receive an award for the advancement of Anglo-French management relations.

He played many games for Henley’s first team in the Seventies. His power and straight running complemented fellow winger Chris Sharman-Crawford who was all poise, pace and grace.

Reevers was more likely to look for someone to run into, and over, rather than seeking space as he loved the contact and competition. He was an integral part of a very successful team renowned for its expansive back play and he enjoyed touring.

After retiring from playing, Mr Reeves became a regular spectator, hardly missing a game at home or away and checking on good pubs to visit for lunch.

He became chairman of “The Shed”, a group of former players offering advice to their successors.

Reevers’ advice was typically positive and constructive when aimed at Henley players but less so to the opposition, who often appreciated the humour, and even less so to referees, although he was prepared to admit they had an impossible job.

After matches, he was keen to continue any discussions in the clubhouse with all who were willing to take part.

He still found ways to go on tours, being one of four rather aged “water boys” at an international tournament in Lyon which the Henley veterans’ squad won, much to the disgust of locals.

He also joined the vets on tours to Jersey.

Mr Reeves later took up golf, appearing to have developed his swing in a telephone box but showing the same determination and desire to win as on the rugby pitch.

His nickname was “Captain Scuttle” based on the rather low trajectory of his shots but his short game usually allowed him to play to his handicap.

He became a key member of the rugby club’s golf society, the Hacks, which won many events, and was known as “Tour Elder”, seen as the fount of all knowledge and the go-to person in the event of a debate.

Mr Reeves was a regular on the group’s annual French and Swiss tours and participated in all its biannual Godwin Cup clashes against rivals from America.

His competitive spirit was always obvious and he made many new friends in the Portland and Seattle area.

Mr Reeves loved wine and once he found one he liked, especially in small hostelries in France, he and his disciples often bought every bottle at the restaurant.

His legendary cellar contained more than 1,100 bottles but, unlike many collectors, he enjoyed drinking it just as much.

Thanks to his financial support of the rugby club, he became a founder member and first chairman of its shareholder board, which meets quarterly to ensure it is moving in the right direction.

Reevers learnt to ski late in life but was never able to match his wife’s style and grace, despite taking lessons. He approached the sport with enthusiasm and aggression and didn’t consider the day complete without a drink or two.

His other interests were many and varied. He owned a Bentley, an Aston-Martin and an ancient Ferguson tractor, which was his pride and joy.

He was a member of Phyllis Court Club in Henley and 67 Pall Mall, a social club for wine lovers. He was a founder member of the Gentlemen’s Friday Lunch Club, a group of friends which meets a few times a year and, over 15 years, has raised almost £250,000 for the Chiltern Centre in Henley and the Thames Valley Adventure Playground for disabled children in Taplow.

Mr Reeves also became a member of the Worshipful Company of Feltmakers through investments in hat-makers Patey and Thomas Townsend, which held royal warrants.

He had a series of fruitful property developments but derived most satisfaction from his final investment. While in hospital, he bought the land and buildings of the Uley Brewery in Gloucestershire and a 25 per cent stake in the business itself, at last fulfilling a desire to own a brewery.

The world will be a quieter, poorer place without him and his wicked sense of humour will be greatly missed.

He leaves a void in the lives of his widow, her sisters and brothers and his nephews, niece and godchildren.

His many friends are saying goodbye to a larger-than-life character with strong opinions, but whose inherent kindness built such powerful friendships.

His funeral will take place at Reading Crematorium on Monday (July 5). Numbers are strictly limited because of coronavirus restrictions but anyone wishing to attend virtually should visit www.abwalker.co.uk