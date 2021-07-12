THE Bell Surgery Patient Participation Group hosted a talk via Zoom on June 22.

The speakers were Joanna Barker, co-founder of the Target Ovarian Cancer charity, Dr Sharon Tate, also from the charity, and GP Dr Victoria Barber.

Their presentations covered early diagnosis of ovarian cancer, symptoms, common pitfalls and diagnostic delays and opportunities to improve ovarian cancer diagnosis in primary care.

The critical message was to get early diagnosis and treatment with the benefit for survival being more than five years.

There is a great deal of variation in diagnosis and survival across the country and the charity has focused on supporting improvements and awareness.

Dr Barber explained that this cancer can be difficult to diagnose and there is no one screening test that can be done. Women and family members should think about symptoms such as bloated tummy, needing to pass urine more frequently, always feeling full and tummy pain.

Occasionally there can be other symptoms such as changes in bowel habit, for example, diarrhoea or constipation, extreme fatigue and unexplained weight loss.

If a woman regularly experiences any one or more of these symptoms, which are not normal for them, it is important to see your GP.

It is unlikely that the symptoms are caused by a serious problem, but it is important to be checked out. Early diagnosis is the key to getting the correct and best treatment.

Dr Barber explained that symptoms are often not recognised as ovarian cancer and it is important to educate all health professionals so they can refer to the right specialism.

If your symptoms are frequent and persistent your GP should order a CA125 blood test. They may also order ultrasound scans of your tummy and ovaries.

Joanna told us her mother and sister had died within six weeks of each other due to ovarian cancer.

She set up the charity to educate and to work with health professionals to raise awareness. The charity offers free training and resources.

To help raise awareness, please pass on information about the symptoms.

Target Ovarian Cancer offers a support line, 0207 923 5475 or email info@

targetovariancancer.org.uk

Janet Waters, chair