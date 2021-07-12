Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bed blanket safety test

FREE safety checks of electric blankets are available.

These are designed to prevent injuries and fire which can be caused by faulty blankets.

Oxfordshire County Council has offered checks for more than 20 years and would normally invite people to visit a test venue but due to the covid restrictions, residents must request a plastic bag and label, which will then be collected.

Tests need to be booked by calling 01865 895999 (option 1) or emailing
communityengagement@
oxfordshire.gov.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33