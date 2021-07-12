Bed blanket safety test

FREE safety checks of electric blankets are available.

These are designed to prevent injuries and fire which can be caused by faulty blankets.

Oxfordshire County Council has offered checks for more than 20 years and would normally invite people to visit a test venue but due to the covid restrictions, residents must request a plastic bag and label, which will then be collected.

Tests need to be booked by calling 01865 895999 (option 1) or emailing

communityengagement@

oxfordshire.gov.uk