Shopkeeper’s plea to fix broken paving slab rejected by council

A SHOPKEEPER in Henley has called for a cracked paving slab outside his business to be fixed.

Laurence Morris, who runs a menswear shop in Duke Street, says the damaged slab is dangerous and unsightly.

He reported it to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, but was told no action would be taken. The council said the slab was not considered to be a safety defect but that it would continue to monitor the situation.

Mr Morris said: “It has been like that for years and years and I just got so fed up with it, so I reported it to FixMyStreet, which is what we are encouraged to do.

“The response I received was that they were not going to do anything, which is completely shocking.

“There is black tarmac that was done two-and-a-half years ago. I remember at the time they said it would be a temporary fix. What do they classify as a temporary?

“This is not just my opinion. I have had people come in and comment on how it is a shame that the pavement looks the way it does.

“The general appearance of the pavements is not great. I am seeing too many examples in town of this sort of thing and nothing seems to be done. Letting our roads and pavements get into this state is not acceptable.”

Councillors Stefan Gawrysiak, who is Henley’s representative on the county council, said: “I will raise this with officers and arrange for the paving to be fixed.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward added: “We would encourage anyone who sees an issue like this to report it on FixMyStreet so it can be investigated by Oxfordshire County Council. Alternatively, concerns can be reported directly to the town council. When we are alerted to anything that lies outside our remit, we ensure that the right authority is made aware.

“Although this item falls under the aegis of the county Council, Henley Town Council takes great pride in going above and beyond our duties to look after the town centre, for example in our upkeep and cleaning of Henley’s York stone paving. We are always happy to step in and investigate.”

A county council spokesman said it had a limited for street defects and had to prioritise those that were a danger to the public.

He added: “Unfortunately, where defects occur in areas of specialist materials, such as York Stone, we might have to make it safe using tarmac as stocks of the specialist material are not necessarily to hand.”