Science students help to find cure for tropical disease

FOUR pupils from the Oratory School in Woodcote have helped scientists to identify a cure for a tropical disease.

Ryan Iweze, Tolu Awoniyi, Alex Farley and Tony Dong, who are sixth-formers studying chemistry and biology at A-level, took part in a project to decode the genes of a parasitic worm.

The human whipworm, also known as trichuris thichiura, infects about 500 million people worldwide every year, mostly children in Asia, Africa and South America.

It causes a disease in the lower intestine called trichuriasis, which causes diarrhoea and malnutrition and can stunt a child’s development.

There is no vaccine and existing treatments are either ineffective or too expensive for poor rural areas.

The Oratory pupils were given sections of the worm’s genome, which is its entire genetic blueprint, and taught how to identify specific genes which might play a part in its behaviour and lifecycle. This will help to develop drugs which could target it more effectively.

Pupils from 50 other schools in Britain also took part in the project, which the Institute for Research in Schools has been leading since 2017, and their findings will be checked by professional scientists.

Tolu, who is joint captain at the independent Catholic school, said: “It’s a great reassurance to know that everything we learn in classes is applied every day to scientific research. It goes to show that you can make an impact on the world of science today regardless of your age.”

Caryn Harward, the school’s head of science, said: “It has been quite a learning curve but the institute gave full training and the students found it rewarding.

“You can scan a genome with computers but they’re actually quite fallible and humans are better at identifying patterns so it’s a good opportunity for them to gather real-world experience.

“Trichuriasis is a terrible disease which has made many people quite ill and the students are pleased to have helped in some small way towards efforts to eradicate it.

“This project takes science out of the classroom and sets it in context, extending pupils’ understanding beyond the curriculum while developing investigative and communication skills.”