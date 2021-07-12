New residents’ parking scheme given go-ahead

A RESIDENTS’ parking permit scheme on a main road in Henley has been given the go-ahead.

The proposal for four controlled zones along the southern side of Northfield End was approved by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, last week.

There will be a 68m stretch outside numbers 70 to 98, another of 35m extending southwards from Leicester Close, a 17m stretch outside numbers 46 and 66 and one of 5m outside numbers 44 and 46.

Double yellow lines will be extended so there is no other parking between the junction with Marlow Road and number 98.

The idea was proposed by Henley Town Council after it conducted a survey in 2018 which found about 73 per cent of residents supported the idea.

There had been complaints about a shortage of places because non-residents would park there. Once the scheme is in place in a few weeks’ time, householders will pay about £100 a year to use the spaces and anyone who parks there who is not entitled to could be fined.

The county council conducted its own survey which found 14 out of 23 respondents were in favour.

Two people opposed it. One said the scheme promoted “inequality” because parking on public roads should be for everyone and not just people living on them.

They said: “Having parking available to everyone is evidence of inclusion and makes Henley more vibrant.

“This proposal is... an indirect move towards discouraging others from visiting this wonderful town for work or recreation.”

The other said: “It is difficult not to suppose that the main reason for the change is securing a new income stream for the local authority, whose taxpayers already have quite enough demands on their hard-pressed resources.”

But a supporter said: “People working in town, just going for walks and living elsewhere are currently using the area as a free car park.

“As a resident, it becomes extremely frustrating. There are several elderly people living along here and it causes a real problem.”

Another said: “It has become more and more difficult to find anywhere to park safely near my property since I moved here five years ago. It would be a relief to know that as a resident, parking should not be an issue near my own home.”

Thames Valley Police didn’t object. Henley town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, spoke in support of the scheme, saying: “There’s a perfectly good car park around the corner, at Henley Rugby Club, where office workers and other visitors can park at very reasonable prices.

“The residents have had terrible difficulties with people parking near their houses and this should address that.”

Meanwhile, proposals to create a second space for Henley’s car club were also approved.

The club, which is run by Co-Wheels with funding from Henley Town Council, offers two Toyota Yaris hybrid vehicles for hire to combat congestion and air pollution.

Both are based in the council’s parking bays in Upper Market Place but one will be moved in a bid to cover a bigger area and attract more users.

The club has attracted dozens of members since its launch in April.