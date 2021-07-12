Mayor keen to bring back Dusty Springfield tribute

AN event to celebrate Dusty Springfield could return to Henley next year.

The singer died in the town in March 1999 following a battle with breast cancer and her ashes were scattered in the churchyard at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Mayor Sarah Miller wants to revive the celebration that used to take place at the old Slug and Lettuce pub in Bell Street, which is now the Coppa Club.

She told a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee that it was a “fantastic” event and should be brought back.

“We had drag artists and Dusty songs,” she said. “The town was always covered in beautiful flowers and it really was fantastic.

“You didn’t necessarily have to be a Dusty fan, it was just nice to listen to live music and watch drag acts.

“Mike Hurst still lives in the area and he was in the band [The Springfields] so even if we just had an evening in Henley with live music and Dusty songs, I don’t see why we shouldn’t try it.”

A celebration event takes place in Ealing on the closest Sunday to the singer’s birthday on April 16 in aid of the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. This is organised by Dusty’s friend and music producerSimon Bell.

Councillor Miller said: “I spoke to Simon to ask whether he would consider bringing it back to Henley. He was put out that I wanted to do this because he does it in Ealing and does it very well but I can’t see why we cannot run something in Henley as well.”

Jim Sneddon, founder of the Henley Boating Company, suggested the event could even become part of gay pride celebrations in the town.

Philippa Ratcliffe, of Experience Henley, said: “It sounds like great fun”.

Cllr Miller suggested the sub- committee do some research and find a venue to hold the event on Saturday, April 16 next year.

Meanwhile, the annual Henley May Fayre is set to return next year on Monday, May 2 after the last two events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Miller, who brought the event back into the town centre from Mill Meadows in 2017 after 30 years, said she was keen to see it return and wanted to bring back traditional events such as tug of war.

The annual Christmas Festival is also set to return this year but the sub-committee is unsure about what will be included as it will depend on the coronavirus restrictions at the time.

Cllr Miller said: “We need to start planning sooner rather than later. It is five months away but time does creep up.”

It was decided that a group should be formed to discuss the festival and other Christmas festivities including the Living Advent Calendar, which was held digitally last year.

The annual Health and Wellbeing Festival is also due to go ahead depending on coronavirus restrictions, on Sunday, October 31.

It is usually arranged by the council and the Bell Surgery in York Road and takes place at the town hall in Market Place. It features a series of talks and demonstrations focusing on promoting healthy living for all ages,

But Cllr Miller said the festival took up a lot of staff time, adding: “It’s at the end of October when it’s cold and I don’t know whether it’s something we should continue.”

Ms Ratcliffe suggested the council still support the event but let the surgery organise it.