Chairman of Chiltern Centre to step down

THE chairman of trustees at the Chiltern Centre in Henley is to step down next year.

Paul Barrett, who has held the role for 18 years, announced his decision at the charity’s annual meeting.

He said: “I think it’s time for someone with more energy and a new, fresh vision to take over.

“There will be a process in place to make sure we find the right person and, while there are candidates within the board, we will be looking both inside and outside the charity.”

Ruth Luckett, the charity’s financial director, will leave at the end of this year after 11 years.

Mr Barratt said: “Ruth has shown amazing dedication to the charity and everyone is extremely grateful for the work she has done.”

The charity, which cares for disabled young people, hopes to move from its current base in Chilterns End Close to a larger purpose-built facility on the Highlands Park estate, off Greys Road less than a mile away.

It has put its existing site forward for housing development under the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which is currently being revised.

The centre is registered with the Care Quality Commission, the adult healthcare regulator, and can only renew its Ofsted registration if it finds larger premises where the two age groups can be segregated.

Mr Barrett added: “It is only right and proper that we have new leadership because we are going into a new chapter with the centre relocation.

“I will be stepping away from the job but remain as an advisor for the move as that goes through.

“The centre is in good shape and that is a tribute to everyone who has a part to play in this wonderful charity.”

He also praised the centre staff for how they had raised to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Luckett said: “It is time to bring some new blood in. I have enjoyed my time at the centre — it has been really rewarding.

“When I took on the role I didn’t realise it would be for that long but it has been very interesting and fulfilling.

“I feel the centre is in a good position and that it’s about time I give myself a rest and to give the Chiltern Centre a rest from me!”