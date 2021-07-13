Tributes paid to Peppard crash victim

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “gentle soul” who was killed in a suspected hit and run crash.

Kam Hulait, of Greys Road in Henley, was found dead with severe injuries on Wyfold Lane in Peppard Common at about 6.30am on Sunday last week.

Police believe the 46-year-old, who was on foot, was struck by a vehicle whose driver then sped off without alerting the emergency services at some point after 2.30am.

Officers were on the scene for the rest of the day and the lane was shut while specialist investigators swept for evidence.

News of Mr Hulait’s death has stunned residents living near the “top shops” at the junction of King James Way and Greys Road in Henley, where he would sit on the low brick wall outside and chat to passers-by.

Beer and cider cans and cigarettes have been left in tribute to him along with candles and floral bouquets with messages of remembrance. A small crowd gathered on the evening of his death and enjoyed a drink in his honour.

Ron Hayes, of Highmoor, who had known Mr Hulait for more than 30 years, said: “He was an absolutely cracking bloke and you won’t find anybody who’d say a bad word against him.

“People around here were absolutely devastated to hear what happened and very upset about the way he died. We can’t believe someone would just drive off like that and they need to throw the book at whoever’s responsible.”

