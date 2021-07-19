Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Decking is approved

REVISED plans for decking at a home in Cromwell Road, Henley, have been approved.

Sam Myers first sought retrospective planning permission for the decking in August last year.

This was refused by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, due to concerns about the loss of privacy to neighbours.

A second bid with screening was made by Mr Myers and this was welcomed by Henley Town Council’s planning committee.

The district council approved the plans, but said the screening must remain in place.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33