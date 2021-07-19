Decking is approved

REVISED plans for decking at a home in Cromwell Road, Henley, have been approved.

Sam Myers first sought retrospective planning permission for the decking in August last year.

This was refused by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, due to concerns about the loss of privacy to neighbours.

A second bid with screening was made by Mr Myers and this was welcomed by Henley Town Council’s planning committee.

The district council approved the plans, but said the screening must remain in place.