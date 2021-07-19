Path helpers

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
VOLUNTEERS are wanted to help keep footpaths in good condition.
The Chiltern Society, a conservation charity, is looking for helpers as part of an ongoing project in Henley and the surrounding area.
The role involves reporting on paths within a parish and could involve installing waymark posts or gates to replace stiles.
If you are interested, contact area secretary Susan Maguire on 0783 587 2791 or email susanmgr
131@gmail.com
19 July 2021
