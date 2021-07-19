Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New partner

LAW firm Blandy and Blandy, which has offices in Thames Side, Henley, has appointed a new partner.

Manisha Bhula, head of the company’s residential property team, has been promoted to the role after joining in 2015.

Meanwhile, solicitor Louise Nelson becomes an associate solicitor and Claire Kirk has been promoted to human resources manager.

Solicitor Andrew Smith, Sarah Grimwood, Imogen Parker and Brigitta Danso have also joined the firm.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33