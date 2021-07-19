Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
LAW firm Blandy and Blandy, which has offices in Thames Side, Henley, has appointed a new partner.
Manisha Bhula, head of the company’s residential property team, has been promoted to the role after joining in 2015.
Meanwhile, solicitor Louise Nelson becomes an associate solicitor and Claire Kirk has been promoted to human resources manager.
Solicitor Andrew Smith, Sarah Grimwood, Imogen Parker and Brigitta Danso have also joined the firm.
19 July 2021
Siblings complete cycle challenge in memory of father
A BROTHER and sister from Goring raised more than ... [more]
