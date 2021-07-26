THE Henley Municipal Charities have supported local primary schools, the secondary school and The Henley College in a year that has brought challenges.

They are delighted to have brought happiness and encouragement back to the educational setting.

Just prior to the pandemic, the Educational Fund awarded Gillotts School £750 towards new much-needed stage curtains.

With the old ones torn and well worn, the grant made it possible to replace the curtains during lockdown for when the year 11 students taking their GCSE drama exams returned to face-to-face education.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “We are so grateful for the support of Henley Municipal Charities.

“School funding is always tight but it makes such a difference to students to feel valued if they work in a well-maintained environment.

“We are a school that wants to look well cared for as well as caring well for our students. Our smart new stage curtains help us to do just that.”

Sacred Heart Primary School received £3,000 towards the purchase of new Chromebooks and Valley Road Primary School received £1,000 towards refurbishing computer equipment.

The equipment was assigned to families to enable their children to keep learning and receiving lessons electronically at home.

Now that face-to-face teaching has returned to the classroom, the computer equipment will be used throughout the schools.

Sacred Heart headteacher Rachel Gavin said: “We were extremely grateful for the donation towards our Chromebooks, It meant that we were able to provide laptops for every family who needed them during the lockdown so that children were able to access our remote learning offer.

“Now that all the children are back at school the Chromebooks are in use every day across the whole school for us in our computing lessons.”

Valley Road headteacher Tim Coulson said: “Everyone at the school thanks the generosity of the Henley Municipal Charities for their incredible donations towards both iPads and a charging trolley for the school.

“They are to be used in the infant department and have been set up with all the appropriate apps for the children to use in their work. They are already making a huge difference.”

The Henley College was awarded a grant of £10,000 towards providing outdoor seating for the Deanfield and Rotherfield campuses.

The grant will also support the creation of a quiet room for those students who require it.

The Henley Municipal Charities are the working title of three small and two larger charities that together are administered under a scheme approved by the Charity Commissioners in 1984. From investment income, the charities are able to award grants to local schools and small grants to individuals of limited means who need help with their education, such as funding the purchase of books or buying tools as an apprentice.

The beneficiaries of the charities must be resident in Henley or the villages of Rotherfield Greys and Bix.

Financial assistance can be provided in a variety of ways, including clothing, tools, instruments or books, sports or travel.

Applicants must be attending or have attended either Trinity, Badgemore, Sacred Heart, Valley Road, Shiplake, Peppard, Nettlebed primary schools, Gillotts School or The Henley College and must be up to 25 year old. Applicants must not be eligible for local authority funding.

For more information or to request an application form, please call (01491) 412360 or email

info@henleymcharities.com in confidence.

The board of trustees considers all applications meeting the criteria. Grants will be made according to their merits and perceived advantage to the pupils involved.

Wendy Bowsher

clerk to the trustees