Nursery praised

CHILDREN and staff at a nursery in Henley have adapted well to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

That is the view of an Ofsted inspector, who praised Treetops Nursery following a visit last month.

The nursery, which is based at Centenary Business Park off Station Road, received a “good” rating in all areas, including the quality of education, leadership and personal development.

It was last inspected five years ago when it was also rated “good” across the board.

Treetops is part of Countryside Nurseries. It opened in 2008 and looks after about 75 children.

Inspector Sheena Bankier said the children received “comfort and reassurance” from staff, who are quick to identify those that need extra help.

She added: “The children have adapted well to the changes made due to the pandemic. They arrive confidently, leave their parents easily and form positive relationships with staff.

“The environment is organised effectively to provide resources which cover all areas of learning and meet children’s needs.”

To improve further, the inspector recommended building on teaching skills.

Kellie Tye, area manager, said training days had already been scheduled to help address this.

She added: “It has been a difficult year for all nurseries, not just us, but it is nice to be told you are doing the right things.”