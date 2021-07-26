‘Rats’ forced to stop crossing challenge on medical grounds

A TEAM of men who were unsuccessful in their attempt to swim the Bristol Channel say they are closer than before.

The Henley River Rats were five hours into their 45km journey from Ilfracombe in Devon to Swansea in South Wales when they decided to stop, as one of the men had severe seasickness and dehydration.

Phil Warren, Mark Reed, Mike Wood and Tony Baxter set off at around 1.20pm on July 7, a day later than originally planned, as the conditions were too dangerous after a storm.

The men, who are all members of Henley Open Water Swimming Club, had travelled about 16km when the condition of one of the team members worsened and they pulled out.

Despite this, the Rats raised more than £4,600 for mental health charity Mind. It is a cause close to their hearts as they have all experienced mental health problems at some stage in their lives.

Although a new date has not been confirmed, they hope to give the challenge another go. Mr

Warren, a self-employed electrician of Whitehouse Road, Woodcote, said there was “no doubt” they made the right decision.

He said: “We were all mortified that we had to stop it, but ultimately it is a team game and he was our main thought at the time.

“He couldn’t hold any liquids and he was dehydrated. We couldn’t have left him on the boat for another eight to 12 hours.

“We were always close friends, but now it is something even bigger and stronger.

“It was nearing the end of Mike’s leg, we had a chat and we said we needed them to be honest and asked if they could continue. We knew the answer, but we just wanted to hear it from him. He said he didn’t think he could and at that point we said we had to stop.

“We were absolutely smashing the swim. I’m absolutely sure we would have done it — we were just unlucky with the conditions. It is one of those things that can’t be planned for. You can take all the sickness tablets in the world, but you just don’t know how it is going to hit you.”

If they had been successful, the Rats would have been the first team to cross the Bristol Channel in relay without wetsuits.

They met their pilot in Swansea at 10.30am and had to take a trip on the boat over to Ilfracombe to start the swim. They were greeted by local swimmers, who cheered them on at the starting point in the harbour.

Even in calm weather, the route is renowned for being hazardous because of the strong tides.

They had collectively completed five legs of an hour in the water, with Mr Wood, 44, of Harpsden Road, having just completed his second stint when the swim was terminated.

Although the sea conditions were testing, it proved to be sitting on the rigid inflatable boat that caused one of the Rats to fall ill.

Mr Warren, 50, said: “We did it a day later than we were originally supposed to because the day before there was a big storm and a front had come through. It was just far too dangerous to go out, but I think we got the back end of what happened.

“We left Swansea and the trip over to Ilfracombe was extremely bouncy. There were huge waves and we were going to wait a bit, but we just decided to do it.

“Leaving Ilfracombe was okay and it was reasonably calm, but then we got into some choppy waters. It became a swell and it was really quite big. It is okay to swim through, but it was very unpleasant to sit on the boat.”

Mr Wood, the first swimmer, is head of the solutions consulting team at a fashion technology company. He has experienced depression since his mother, Jeanne, died from cancer when he was 21.

Mr Baxter, a former staff sergeant in the military who has experienced anxiety since 2018, was the second person to enter the water.

He has been a member of the swimming club since 2016, even though he lives in Hemel Hempstead. Henley was the nearest option at the time and before the coronavirus pandemic he would travel as often as six days a week

He was followed by Mr Reed, a retired social worker from Caversham. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001 and finds swimming crucial to managing his mental health.

Mr Warren said he found the swim enjoyable but challenging.

He said: “I loved it and I couldn’t stop smiling the whole way. It was still hard work because the swell was coming at you from every direction. It was great fun. We saw a few large jellyfish, but not up close. I think I got stung on the ankle, but it was fine.

“It’s not the end that we envisaged or want, but it was the correct decision for the team. We are stronger and we will be back to complete the full distance very soon, hopefully with a little less swell and waves.

“It would have been nice to have raised more money, but because it was cut short we totally understand. We are really pleased with what we have raised though.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/team/henley

riverrats