Art for charity

Monday, 26 July 2021
AN art exhibition being held in Henley next month will raise money for a brain injury charity.
Claire Burke and Jo Hanrahan are displaying their work at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place from August 27 to 31 from 10am to 5pm.
There will be a prize draw to win a piece of original art with proceeds going to Headway Thames Valley, which is based in Greys Road.
