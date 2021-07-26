Monday, 26 July 2021

Water bottles donated to surgery teams

SEVENTY refillable water bottles have been donated to the volunteers and staff at the Hart Surgery in Henley by the Freemasons.

Stephen Quant, a member of the Thames Lodge and provincial grand orator of Oxfordshire, presented them to Sarah Moberly, practice manager at the surgery in York Road.  

Mr Quant said: “We are donating these bottles in support of the community and of those volunteers and staff who have been on the frontline for the whole of the pandemic. 

“We hope the bottles will help them to refresh, especially now in the summer, as they will be wearing masks in the heat.” Mrs Moberly said: “The staff at the surgery are absolutely delighted with this donation by the Masons.

“It could not have come at a better time, just when the weather has turned hot again, and we are very grateful to them for their generosity.”

