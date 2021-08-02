RAY GELATO, who is known as the Godfather of Swing, will play the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch next Friday.

He is one of the great jazz entertainers and bandleaders and the tenor sax man and vocalist will be appearing in a swing quartet.

Joining him will be Gunther Kurmayr on piano, Manuel Alvarez on double bass and Ed Richardson on drums.

John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett will be taking to the garden stage on August 26.

This is a rescheduled gig from October last year, which was sold out, but more tickets have come available.

The pair released their first single together, Misty Mountain, backed by Gypsy, in 1972 and later found fame during a performance of their 1977 hit Really Free on BBC2’s The Old Grey Whistle Test which Otway accidentally knock over an entire speaker stack, narrowly avoiding injury.

Both concerts start at 8.30pm. To book tickets,

visit www.theflowingspring

pub.co.uk