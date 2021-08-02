Legends of music

ELEVEN of the world’s biggest arena tribute acts will play an outdoor concert at the Henley Showground next weekend.

All the acts at the Legends Festival on August 7 and 8 have been performed in the West End, Broadway and around the world.

Saturday is headlined by UK Queen and features Elvis impersonator Gordon Hendricks, the Los Palmas Six as Madness, Wayne Dilks as George Michael and Malcolm Pitt as Lionel Richie.

Sunday is headlined by Abba Mania and the rest of the line-up comprises Take That and Rolling Stones tributes Rule The World and Not The Rolling Stones, Dan Budd as Robbie Williams, Jack Shepherd as Ed Sheeran and Totally Tina as Tina Turner.

The car park at the showground, off Marlow Road, opens at 11.30am with the gates opening at noon. Performances start at 12.30pm and end at 10.20pm. Revellers can bring a picnic but no alcohol or soft drinks. Food and drink is available on site.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.legendsfestival.co.uk/

tickets-henley-on-thames/