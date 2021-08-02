Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jazz gig at vineyard

YOUNG jazz musician Alex Clarke will perform at a vineyard in Fawley on Sunday (August 1).

The sax player will be accompanied by Dave Newton on piano and Dave Green on bass for the Jazz in the Vines outdoor gig at Oaken Grove Vineyard.

The venue, in Benhams Lane, opens at noon with the gig starting at 3pm.

Clarke was a finalist at the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year 2020 and is known to be a versatile reeds player.

To book tickets, visit www.jazzinreading.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33