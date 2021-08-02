Jazz gig at vineyard

YOUNG jazz musician Alex Clarke will perform at a vineyard in Fawley on Sunday (August 1).

The sax player will be accompanied by Dave Newton on piano and Dave Green on bass for the Jazz in the Vines outdoor gig at Oaken Grove Vineyard.

The venue, in Benhams Lane, opens at noon with the gig starting at 3pm.

Clarke was a finalist at the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year 2020 and is known to be a versatile reeds player.

To book tickets, visit www.jazzinreading.com