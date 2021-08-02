A competition for the best scarecrow was won by Samuel Tucker, five, and Dominic Tucker, two, with The Incredible Hulk.

The boys, who live with their parents Martin and Katy, wanted to build the scarecrow as Samuel, who attends the primary school in Grove Road, is a big fan of the Marvel films.

Mrs Tucker, of Wychwood Close, said: “We just thought it was a nice activity for the local community and Dominic is at the pre-school. We had also seen other scarecrow trails in other villages and thought it was a lovely thing to do.

“The boys helped put the scarecrow together in one evening and we took part in the trail as well. Samuel was very keen on the Hulk idea.

“They were very excited when we found out they had won and they were really pleased with their prize – it is a little tractor with tools inside it.

“We’ll certainly take the kids to the farm to look at the scarecrow in the fields, they’ll be pleased to see it.”