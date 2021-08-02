We’ll try again, say Mermaids

FIVE women who narrowly failed to swim the Bristol Channel are to try again.

The Henley Mermaids took on the 45km stretch between Ilfracombe in North Devon and Swansea in South Wales on Tuesday last week.

They started the challenge at about 9am and were within 4.5km of the finish when they had to give up due to the strong tides threatening to endanger them.

Laura Reineke, Jo Robb, Joan Fennelly, Fiona Print and Susan Barry had been swimming for 14 hours in relay and had completed 60km when they stopped.

Four of them had done three legs of an hour each and Mrs Barry was in the water on her third leg when their boat pilot, Ceri Davies, told them the conditions were unsafe.

Despite this, the women intend to make another attempt at the earliest opportunity, hopefully next month.

They hope to become the first all-female team and first relay team to complete the challenge, which is renowned for being hazardous as the Bristol Channel has the second biggest tidal reach in the world.

The Mermaids are all members of Henley Open-Water Swimming Club.

Last summer, they swam the Channel and raised more than £34,000 for Henley Music School, which was founded by Ms Reineke in 2010.

This time, they have already raised more than £16,000 for Sunrise for Brain Conditions, a charitable partnership that supports research into Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis. A separate fundraising page for Irish causes, which also support brain conditions, raised 6, 000 euros.

The women had hoped to swim the Bristol Channel in 15 to 24 hours, resting on the rigid inflatable boat in between legs.

Ms Reineke, 48, of Damer Gardens, Henley, was the first to enter the water.

She said: “It looked like heaven. It was absolutely beautiful and you didn’t know where the ocean stopped and the sky started.

“But just underneath the surface is a current and a tide which is ripping against you. It may have looked easy but your technique had to be perfect.

“We were all learning — this route has only been done four times and the pilot was learning as well.

“It was Ceri who explained to us what was going to happen.

“He gave Susan a chance to battle it but the tide started to rip and there was no way we would have made it.

“We were happy to swim for another 10 hours but he said we would have been too tired.

“I would have been happy to keep going as I am a strong swimmer but we all talked about it and realised we had to stop.”

Despite their disappointment, Ms Reineke believes the Mermaids can take a lot of positives from the day.

“We have a lot of sea experience now,” she said. “Next time, we will leave earlier on a slightly different tide and hopefully beat it.

“We are all going to do some very heavy training over the next couple of weeks and hopefully be able to go again in August.”

Mrs Robb, 43, a Green Party member of South Oxfordshire District Council, who lives in Shepherds Green, said: “The conditions were so calm but those tides are vicious.

“We needed to be exceptionally quick to hit the tides at the right time.

“If we had been a team of elite swimmers or retired Olympians we might have done it but we are a group of middle-aged women with a lot of grit and determination.

“Having a focus and something to aim for, especially doing it with your friends, has been an absolute blessing and has helped to get us through the pandemic.”

Mrs Robb, who is originally from Australia, believes she is a much stronger swimmer than she was a year ago and that her improved technique helped when the conditions became testing.

She said: “I concentrated on getting quicker and I was able to, which was very pleasing. You build up endurance gradually and over time I have got much more confident.”

She said the camaraderie on the boat was helpful too.

“We had music going on the boat, so it was like a disco,” she said. “We had a funny message from someone who said it looked like we were having a booze cruise on the Med.

“It is so humbling to see the amount of money people have donated in what has been a very tough year.”

Mrs Fennelly, of Makins Road, Henley, said: “The water was beautifully calm and it was like being in a swimming pool but the tides were very strong.

“I would have bet my life on Fiona getting us over the line but when I finished my third swim I realised how the conditions had changed.

“We have identified a couple of areas of our game plan that we can sharpen up and we will leave earlier.”

Mrs Fennelly, who is a managing director of a software company, was tasked with selecting the cause for this challenge.

She said: “I have people in my inner circle of family and friends that have suffered with three of the conditions.

“It has been phenomenal working with eight charities but it has also been a lot of work.

“I feel that we are fit and healthy and we have a platform where we can do a lot of good for those less fortunate.

“I’m from a small rural town in Ireland and the support from my home community was phenomenal.”

Mrs Print, 58, a mother-of-four, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, said: “We are obviously disappointed but the overwhelming feeling is we had a fabulous day and swam over 60km in the second highest tidal reach in the world.

“We all had this determination where nobody wanted to let the team down and nobody did.

“The teamwork and the amount of money we raised is how I’m looking at it and I’m really proud of everybody.”

Mrs Print is a registered nurse at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley and found swimming gave her a sense purpose during a year when the coronavirus pandemic involved her working shifts in the intensive care unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

She said: “Swimming has been a form of relaxation for me. Having a goal has been really positive and if I have a morning shift I will go for a swim before work.

“The River Thames is absolutely beautiful and you virtually have the whole place to yourself.”

Mrs Barry, 54, a teacher who lives in Cromwell Road, Henley, said: “It was memorable and for the most part we couldn’t have wished for better conditions.

“The pilot told us about the jellyfish but said they didn’t sting, so I just swam through them. There was a huge amount of seaweed to navigate and I found that more disconcerting.

“They wanted to pull the swim earlier — even when Joan and Fiona were swimming the pilot was saying it was looking like we were not going to make it.

“He gave me a chance and I was in the water for half an hour but it just became too dangerous. There were lots of sand banks and there was a risk we would get separated.

“If you had asked me about this five years ago, never in a million years would I have said I would swim across these huge bodies of water in all sorts of conditions.

“I feel incredibly proud of what we’ve all achieved and the most important thing is we have raised lots of money.

“Hopefully other women will see this and they will be inspired to think they can have a go. It doesn’t matter how old you are.”

The Mermaids were also accompanied by Andrew Allum, another member of the swimming club, who observed the challenge to ensure it complied with Marathon Swimmers Federation rules.

To make a donation, visit henleymermaids.com/bristol-

channel