Monday, 02 August 2021

Mayor keeping dry

MAYOR Sarah Miller attended the annual Henley Club to Pub swim on Saturday.

Speaking at a town council meeting on Tuesday, she said that her arm ached after handing out about 500 medals to finishers.

But she called the event “fantastic”, adding: “I urge everybody to get involved next year.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak asked if she really meant “everybody” to which the Mayor replied: “Everybody except me — I’ll be watching.” 

