Confused by Bens

HENLEY town councillor Ian Reissmann might do well to brush up on his knowledge of local celebrities.

Ben Fogle, the adventurer and broadcaster who lives in Fawley, is urging the Government to take drastic action to limit rising global temperatures.

His campaign is being supported by the Greener Henley pressure group, which spoke about it at a town council meeting on Tuesday as members discussed whether to declare an ecological emergency.

Councillor Reissmann, who was in favour of the motion, said: “I’m not a scientist but I do trust David Attenborough. I’m not sure about Ben Fogle, I’m not sure who he is really. I know who Ben Stokes is.”