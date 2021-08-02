Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Confused by Bens

HENLEY town councillor Ian Reissmann might do well to brush up on his knowledge of local celebrities.

Ben Fogle, the adventurer and broadcaster who lives in Fawley, is urging the Government to take drastic action to limit rising global temperatures.

His campaign is being supported by the Greener Henley pressure group, which spoke about it at a town council meeting on Tuesday as members discussed whether to declare an ecological emergency. 

Councillor Reissmann, who was in favour of the motion, said: “I’m not a scientist but I do trust David Attenborough. I’m not sure about Ben Fogle, I’m not sure who he is really. I know who Ben Stokes is.” 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33