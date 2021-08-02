Monday, 02 August 2021

Top tier firm

Top tier firm

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, has been named as a top tier firm in Chambers High Net Worth Guide.

It is credited as having “an excellent reputation” in private client work and staff are described as “professional, practical, proactive and friendly”.

