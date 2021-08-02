Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Speeder fined

A MAN from Henley has been fined £440 for driving at 99mph on a motorway.

Amardeep Takhar, 38, of Gillotts Lane, was caught breaking the speed limit on the M40.

He was also ordered to pay £134 costs and had his driving licence endorsed with five penalty points by Oxford magistrates.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33