Speeder fined

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
A MAN from Henley has been fined £440 for driving at 99mph on a motorway.
Amardeep Takhar, 38, of Gillotts Lane, was caught breaking the speed limit on the M40.
He was also ordered to pay £134 costs and had his driving licence endorsed with five penalty points by Oxford magistrates.
02 August 2021
More News:
Woman finds 70-year-old photo of her brownie pack
A FORMER member of Goring brownies has unearthed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say