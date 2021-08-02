Restaurant told no to projecting signs

A RESTAURANT chain has been told to rethink the proposed signs at its new outlet in Henley.

Côte Brasserie was due to open on the corner of Bell Street and Hart Street in June last year but this was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The premises were previously occupied by Monsoon and Accessorize.

The French-inspired chain has submitted a planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council for a courtyard dining area and a garden room with a glass roof to maximise the amount of seating.

The proposal includes installing a kitchen, toilets, dumbwaiter and courtyard paving.

However, concerns have been raised about plans for two non-illuminated projecting signs and aluminium panels.

Emily Tucker, a conservation and design officer for the council, said: “I am concerned about the proposed aluminium panels to be applied to the fascia.

“These are not appropriate to the historic street scene and it is not clear what the reasoning is for this. Please revert to a painted timber fascia with the gold letters applied over.

“Projecting signs are not considered to be appropriate in this location and would be contrary to the advice set out within the traditional shopfront design guide.

“A hanging sign on a metal bracket was proposed previously. Please revert back to this.”

The Henley Society, a conservation body, agreed that the projecting signs would not comply with the district council’s shopfront design guide.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended approval, subject to the satisfaction of the conservation officer.

A planning statement submitted by Pegasus Group reads: “The proposed lighting, signage and awnings within the shopfront and proposed advertisements, including the menu boxes and projecting signs, will enhance the legibility of the entrances along the shopfront.

“Indeed, these features have been sited to highlight the entrance into the unit to improve legibility and functionality of the shopfront. They have been designed to be in keeping with the traditional shopfront character of the host building without being overbearing.”