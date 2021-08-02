Twin town in recovery

LEICHLINGEN’s buildings are “extremely damaged” says the Mayor of Henley’s twin town.

Frank Steffes, who has been the mayor of the German town since 2014, said the next few months wou;d be dedicated to rebuilding the infrastructure after being badly hit by flooding.

The town, which has been twinned with Henley since 1979, was one of many within Germany and neighbouring Belgium to be hit by rainstorms which caused rivers and reservoirs to burst their banks earlier this month.

Residents had to be evacuated due to the flash flooding but have since returned.

Mr Steffes said: “Due to the flooding, our town hall, bridges, many school buildings and an innumerable amount of private and company buildings were extremely damaged.

“Some of them probably will not be habitable ever again.

“In the coming months we will be busy with installing our infrastructure back again. There is a lot of work still to do.”

The Mayor thanked Henley residents for their sympathy and said donations would be “highly appreciated”.

To donate, a bank transfer can be made to Kreissparkasse Köln, IBAN DE42 3705 0299 0370 5650 71.