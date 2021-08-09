BLUEBELLS, the dementia day-care charity based at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, is back and operating at full speed.

Suri Poulos and her team are so glad to be back and offering this vital service to those living with dementia and their carers on Mondays and Thursdays.

Guests, who are brought along by friends or family or collected by the Henley HandyBus, chat, do craftwork, sing and play games as well as share lunch provided by the Christchurch Centre kitchen.

Coffee and tea — often accompanied by some serious cake — help to keep them going.

All this in an environment as covid-secure as it can be.

Dementia is a great and growing challenge in our community, one which takes a massive toll on carers and families.

It’s our privilege to offer some social life and fun for those living with dementia and at the same time respite for people who very much need it. It’s wonderful to be back in action.

We do, though, need more volunteers — the work requires a good amount of individual attention to guests.

We need people, young or more mature, who can interact calmly, thoughtfully and positively with our guests and help them feel at home as they enter into the activities on offer.

Glyn Millington, trustee