Owner appeals over rejection of flats plan

A LANDOWNER has appealed after being refused permission to build a block of flats in Henley.

Terence Bingham’s application for the two-storey building with eight flats on his land in Parkside was rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, in September. More than 300 people had objected.

Fifty-two trees would have been removed to make way for the development.

The council said the scheme was unjustified in the countryside and was likely to harm biodiversity.

In his appeal, Mr Bingham says the scheme would be sensitive and would meet housing needs.

A statement on his behalf made by Woolf Bond Planning argues that the site is surrounded by other developments so it is suitable for housing on this scale.

It says the building would be screened from view by a 3m high “buffer” hedge and the retained trees, “ensuring that there is no change to the wider character of this part of Henley”.

The statement continues: “While there would be a loss of some primarily poor quality trees, those retained will be managed and enhanced as part of the proposal.

“The site is not a valued landscape. It is judged as being of low landscape value due to its lack of designation, relatively non-descript nature, lack of public access and no heritage assets.

“This scheme will lead to a positive outcome for biodiversity with a net gain through the requirement to provide appropriate enhancements.”

The land was earmarked for 15 homes in a draft version of the original Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan but was withdrawn from later versions.

The appeal statement adds: “Despite the site being omitted, planning officers, during the pre-application process, did approach the town council regarding an apartment scheme on the site. It was confirmed that the town council was supportive of such a scheme.

“There is also support for high-quality apartments suitable for existing residents in Henley who wish to downsize to high-quality apartments while remaining in the area.”

In 2018, Millgate Homes, of Ruscombe, was refused permission to build a block of 10 flats in Parkside.

The district council said this would “erode the undeveloped, sylvan character of the site”.

The company offered to pay £107,000 for “green offsetting” by planting new trees and £600,000 for affordable housing elsewhere. The council rejected Mr Bingham’s scheme on the advice of planning officer Simon Kitson who said there was no “overriding public justification for the extension of built development into the countryside”.

He said: “The scale, bulk and massing of the proposed building would be at odds with the built form within the locality.

“The proposal would erode the undeveloped, sylvan character of the site, materially harming the rural landscape character of this part of Henley.

“There are no overriding, demonstrable public benefits associated with the residential development of this site which would outweigh the ecological harm likely to be caused.”

Henley Town Council “strongly opposed” the development due to the loss of mature trees, which are covered by a tree preservation order.

Councillors said the land provided an important wildlife corridor and should be preserved. Colin and Trish Cooper, who live near the site, said the woodland was a “hidden gem”.

The Henley Society, a heritage group, said the flats would be out of character with the area and would impact on a wildlife habitat.