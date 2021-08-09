New care home receives ‘good’ rating from watchdog

A CARE home in Henley has received a “good” rating following its first inspection by the healthcare watchdog.

Henley Manor, which opened in Mill Lane at the beginning of last year, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in May.

It was rated “good” for safety, effectiveness, leadership and caring. It was rated “outstanding” for responsiveness.

The inspectors spoke to 10 residents and observed the way staff interacted with them. They also looked at medicine and training records and spoke to staff.

Staff and residents have had to adapt over the last 18 months due to the coronavirus restrictions. During the lockdowns, a nominated “primary” visitor for each resident was able to attend if they’d had a negative test and wore personal protective equipment.

The inspection report says: “While adjustments had been made due to the restrictions of the pandemic, measures had remained in place to ensure meaningful relationships and people’s overall health and wellbeing was maintained.

“People had excellent opportunities and access to a variety of activities to prevent social isolation. Social activities met people’s individual needs and followed best practice guidance so people could live as full a life as possible.

“Activities were overseen by a committed, passionate and experienced staff team. The service had gone the extra mile to encourage and support people to develop and maintain relationships with people that matter to them.

“People and relatives told us staff were caring. They did all they could to promote people’s independence and we saw examples of this. People received personalised care, tailored to their individual needs.”

Manager Ellie Faramarzian said: “I am absolutely thrilled with our inspection outcome and would like to congratulate my team who have worked tirelessly for the past 15 months for achieving this result.

“Each member of the team has been so dedicated and passionate in achieving our vision and this positive result can only be achieved through teamwork.”

Henley Manor, which is part of the Hallmark Care Homes group, has 80 beds as well as a therapy room, function room, hair salon cinema, outdoor putting green and landscaped gardens.