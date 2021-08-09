Accessible mooring point plan

HOBBS of Henley wants to create an accessible mooring point to make it easier and safer for disabled people to use its boats.

It already has level access at the Red Lion mooring point off Thames Side on to the River Thames.

However, it says this is too narrow and does not have any guard barriers, making it dangerous for people in wheelchairs or with limited mobility.

It has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission to install a timber and metal structure.

The site is separated from the conservation area by the Relais Hotel and the buildings that front Thames Side.

The existing gate would be altered and there would be a ramp with edge protection leading to a floating pontoon that connects to the existing pontoon.

A planning statement by ADSJ Associates says: “Currently people with mobility issues are not able to access the moorings in this part of Henley. This means that the moorings do not represent an inclusive development providing opportunities for all members of the community to access the boats and other river craft.

“The proposal will provide a purpose-built, safe accessible mooring with guard rails creating opportunities for all members of the community to access river activities.

“This will be on the site of existing moorings and therefore there will be no increase in the number of boats moored on the river.

“It is possible to provide temporary ramps to access boats in the same way that ramps are provided for wheelchair users wanting to access a train. However, this often requires advance booking and a person to erect the temporary ramp.

“This proposal will ensure that there is a dedicated, permanent, wheelchair-safe access to boats and will provide an opportunity for people of all abilities to equally access boats.

“The area is already established moorings and any noise associated by boat and river craft users will be no greater than that which already exists in this part of Henley.”

Hobbs, a family business which celebrated its 150th anniversary last year, says the plans would not be detrimental to the nearby conservation area or the adjacent trees and would not increase the risk of flooding.

The first two ramps from the footpath would be made from metal and fixed. The flooring material would be slip-resistant. The final ramp would connect to the floating mooring.

It is designed with a hinged ramp that would adapt to the water level and allow it to be hoisted up when not in use. The access ramp would not be used if the water level was too high.