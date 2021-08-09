Monday, 09 August 2021

Grants offer

GRANTS of up to £5,000 to help charities and community groups are being made available by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Organisations deemed not-for-profit can apply for between £250 and £5,000 for a project that makes a positive contribution to the area.

Applicants are encouraged to contact their councillor to discuss the project before applying through the council’s website. 

For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/grants

