Grants offer

GRANTS of up to £5,000 to help charities and community groups are being made available by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Organisations deemed not-for-profit can apply for between £250 and £5,000 for a project that makes a positive contribution to the area.

Applicants are encouraged to contact their councillor to discuss the project before applying through the council’s website.

For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/grants