Grants offer

Monday, 09 August 2021
GRANTS of up to £5,000 to help charities and community groups are being made available by South Oxfordshire District Council.
Organisations deemed not-for-profit can apply for between £250 and £5,000 for a project that makes a positive contribution to the area.
Applicants are encouraged to contact their councillor to discuss the project before applying through the council’s website.
For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/grants
