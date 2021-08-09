Dr Peter Hemphill — April 9, 1920-July 18, 2021

BORN in Bareilly, north India, Peter Murray Richard Hemphill was the first son of Kathleen and Major Robert Hemphill DSO, a doctor in the Royal Army Medical Corps.

Peter’s sister Sheila was born in 1921 and younger brother David arrived in 1924. By this time the family was back in England, though his parents had further postings to Cyprus and Egypt during their children’s early years.

Peter attended prep school at West Hill Park, Titchfield, until 1933, then went Wellington College, Crowthorne, until 1939.

At Easter 1935, on a family holiday in north Cornwall, the children witnessed the death of their parents in an accidental fall from sea cliffs.

It was Peter’s 15th birthday and he showed amazing courage, skill and presence of mind by climbing down to the sea unharmed in an attempt to rescue them.

Unable to achieve this, he then climbed all the way back up unaided, again without slipping and falling, and ran a significant distance to an unmanned coastguard hut, where he smashed a window to reach a phone and raised the alarm.

Thus, the three children became orphans and these terrible events irrevocably scarred the rest of their lives.

However, Peter buckled down and prospered at school and secured a place to read medicine at Clare College, Cambridge, graduating in 1942, and fulfilling his ambition since the age of six of becoming a doctor.

He continued his studies and practical work during the war at the Middlesex Hospital and University of London until 1946.

As a newly-qualified doctor, he was exposed to casualty work in volume as a result of enemy bombing raids, including some “V” weapon explosions.

He was also posted to several hospital sites in the Aylesbury area, which housed various wards and clinics evacuated from London.

Following D-Day, Peter worked shifts on ambulance trains, shuttling wounded and dying personnel back from the south coast ports to the London hospitals.

In 1946 to 1947, he became resident medical officer at Wimbledon Hospital before setting up his own GP practice in Ardglass County Down, Northern Ireland, from 1947 to 1949.

Peter was called up for National Service in May 1949 as a lieutenant in the Royal Army Medical Corps, serving with the British Army of the Rhine in Germany.

He was attached to a Hussar regiment but also looked after many German civilian families in and around Osnabrück before being discharged in 1950 as a captain.

He joined the GP partnership of the late Dr Hubert Pim, from Peppard, and Dr Robin Williamson, from Nettlebed, and built Springhill, his home in Sonning Common, complete with surgery attached.

The Springhill Surgery was expanded and extended several times as the village grew until the new health centre in Wood Lane was completed and opened in 1970 and his GP work continued.

Peter’s work was not just in Sonning Common as the practice covered a large rural area. This included a branch surgery in Binfield Heath and partnership work with Nettlebed surgery. Peter referred patients to the major hospitals at Reading and Oxford, to Peppard Chest Hospital and to Townlands Hospital in Henley, utilising local GP beds available at the two latter locations.

He often visited patients at the local specialist facilities at Borough Court and Joyce Grove.

Peter also regularly attended the displaced, refugee or repatriated families living in the hutted camps at Bishopswood, Kingwood Common and Scots Common and children at the schools in Kennylands and Bishopswood.

As a village doctor, he frequently visited patients out of hours, sometimes receiving multiple call-outs in one night and occasionally in extremely difficult circumstances.

He always put the welfare of his patients at the core of his work and served the community to the best of his ability.

During the earlier days at Springhill, before there was a pharmacy in the village, Peter spent time every day in the dispensary making up medicines, mixing ointments and counting out tablets for patients near and far, though the greater proportion of his working time was spent consulting or out and about on home visits.

The rest of the family, if able, undertook the lowlier tasks of washing medicine bottles or rewinding laundered bandages. Peter continued to distribute medicines to Binfield Heath for a number of years following his retirement.

His lifetime hobbies and interests included oil painting, black and white photography and astronomy.

He designed and built two astronomical reflector telescopes powerful enough to probe the depths of space and was a keen member of the British Astronomical Association and the Reading Astronomical Society.

He enjoyed sea swimming, walking and was a keen cyclist, completing several long distance cycling tours in his Twenties, including 700 miles around Ireland in 1937.

In 1941 he rode 750 miles from Cambridge to visit his brother David at HMS Conway, near Bangor in North Wales, and back via Bristol, Chard, Pangbourne and London.

Peter took his responsibilities for his siblings seriously, especially in wartime.

Classical music, choral singing, reading and poetry were also passionate interests, which he shared with his family, encouraging them to explore these arts.

In truth, Peter could only indulge his natural love of music and song from time to time as he always dealt with his professional correspondence personally, writing letters in his study often into the small hours.

Following retirement in 1985, he enjoyed more time to focus on gardening as a hobby rather than a chore and expanded his production of engineering models.

To him, the design and construction of these working models was more absorbing than the exhibition and demonstration of the finished product.

Engineering was always present in his life and he fitted projects in ad-hoc around working and family life so many midnight hours were spent in the workshop.

An example of this was an all-night marathon to finish building and testing his first television set, which enabled his family to watch the Queen’s coronation live in 1953.

Although it was in black and white, grateful amazement was the order of the day.

Peter was a long-serving member of the parochial church council in Kidmore End and continuously supported the Fish charity, providing transport and other support to the local community.

Peter married Pat (née Lawrence) in 1945 and they had three children, Jenny, Richard and Elizabeth, and later divorced. He married Jillian Griffith in 1970.

He is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.