Richard Came — December 31, 1932-July 20, 2021

RICHARD Patrick Tatham Came, who has died, aged 88, was born in Kabale on the Ugandan side of the Congo border on New Year’s Eve 1932.

His father was a civil engineer working for the Colonial Service building Uganda’s infrastructure and had been in the country since about 1924.

Richard’s parents, Rob and Veronica, were to stay in Uganda for more than 20 years, living all over the country as Mr Came built roads and bridges. He could speak fluent Swahili.

Richard was educated first in Kenya and then in South Africa during the war.

His father was a reservist in the King’s African Rifles but was not called up as his job was considered vital to supporting the war effort.

Richard witnessed the Italian prisoners of war in Kenya and, according to his mother, pushed bananas through the wire to the incarcerated men.

Very dark and very brown, he would no doubt have reminded them of their children back home.

When Richard was at school in South Africa, a rather officious policeman thought he was a coloured boy on a “whites-only” beach in Cape Town. It was only when his mother whipped down his swimming trunks that the Afrikaans policemen believe he was indeed a mzungu (white person).

Once hostilities had finished and it was safe to travel back to the UK, he went to School at Haileybury, where he was head of house.

He was then commissioned into the North Staffordshire Regiment, passing out from Eaton Hall in 1953.

Richard then spent a very enjoyable year based at Trieste in northern Italy, where duties finished at 11am and he could dive off the barracks square straight into the Adriatic.

But he declined an offer of a permanent commission and after a year in Chile working for an import and export company, he returned to London. Richard said he had always liked silver, so he applied for a job cataloguing silver at Sotheby’s, which he had spotted advertised in the Daily Telegraph in 1956.

So started 40 happy years at Sotheby’s. He transformed the silver department, which he ran within a few years of joining the firm. He was also appointed a director at a relatively young age.

During this time he met Suzanne and they were married in 1963. Sons Tim and Andrew followed in 1966 and 1969.

In summer 1970 the family upped sticks and moved from Fulham to Gosbrook House in Binfield Heath, a very happy family home for 40 years.

Richard created a garden pretty much from scratch and the family had many memorable parties.

It was an idyllic childhood for the boys with Suzanne trying to keep some semblance of order with three badly behaved men in the house.

Richard’s career was rich and varied. He helped open Sotheby’s offices all over the world, often with Suzanne in tow, and did valuations across the UK and abroad. He valued the Kremlin’s silver after the fall of communism and Ferdinand Marcos’s collection, which he described as rather vulgar.

He was also an outstanding auctioneer, a master in the fine art of moving swiftly through the lots and successfully gaining fair prices.

He took sales in not only London, but also Geneva, New York and Johannesburg.

He briefly held the world record price for a work of art sold at auction when he sold the illuminated medieval manuscript of the Lost Gospels of Henry the Lion for £8.1 million in 1983.

He was much in demand to take charity auctions and appeared in the first two series of Antiques Roadshow.

The Bottle and Glass in Binfield Heath was a favourite haunt for all the family who outlived a succession of rather tolerant landlords.

Richard also furiously planted trees around most of Binfield Heath. His legacy is there for all to see today.

With Suzanne and the Shemilt family, he ran a successful art gallery on the waterfront in Henley next to the Red Lion Hotel. The Shemilts sold contemporary art, the Cames Georgian and Victorian silver and paintings.

It was a fine partnership that did Henley town proud for many years. Today, the property is home to Knight Frank and Farrow & Ball but remains in family ownership.

Richard’s other great love was Goldsmiths Hall where he thrived. Just as in his time at Sotheby’s, he knew the names of all the staff of whom he was extremely fond.

He was a very popular prime warden in his year from 2001 to 2002 and chaired the antique plate committee until he was 80.

He also relished spending time with the team in the Assay Office, where staff hallmark gold, silver and jewellery.

In retirement, he continued to garden furiously, walk his beloved Labrador to the Binfield Heath village shop to collect the newspapers each day and remained in fine voice, entertaining friends and family with his extensive collection of songs.

Having moved into Henley, it was only in the last few years when his age caught up with him.

When mobility became a challenge, Richard moved to Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road, where he was exceptionally well-cared for by a super team.

A fellow Goldsmith, who worked with Richard at the hall and became a great family friend, wrote: “You will know well how much I personally cherished the company and friendship of your remarkable father.

“I consider myself fortunate indeed that our paths crossed when they did. During my 10 years at Goldsmiths Hall, he was a very popular prime warden. Popular because of his genuine interest in and affection for each and every member of staff, no matter what their status. Popular because of this refreshing lack of pretentiousness. Popular because of his unfailing courteousness and irrepressible sense of humour.

“The likes of Richard Came do not come by very often in life — a wealth of gratitude is owed to him by the many of us whose lives he so enhanced.”