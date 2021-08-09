Drug dealer

A MAN who was convicted of supplying cannabis at Henley station must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Frederick Ratcliffe, 25, of Ridgeway Close, Nuffield, was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court following an investigation by British Transport Police into the offence in June last year.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £95. An order was made for the drugs to be destroyed.